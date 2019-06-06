 

US ambassador flees teargas at Malawi election protest

2019-06-06 17:51
A Malawian policeman rides in an armoured vehicle as he and colleagues disperse supporters of The Malawi Congress Party (MCP). (Amos Gumulira, AFP)

A Malawian policeman rides in an armoured vehicle as he and colleagues disperse supporters of The Malawi Congress Party (MCP). (Amos Gumulira, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The US ambassador to Malawi was on Thursday forced to hurriedly leave the main opposition party's headquarters as police fired teargas at protests outside over alleged election fraud, she told AFP.

Supporters of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) had gathered in the capital Lilongwe in an ongoing protest campaign after the May 21 presidential election, which their leader Lazarus Chakwera narrowly lost.

"It was my farewell call and I was saying thank you for the friendship and for the important role that he has done for Malawi over the four-and-a-half years I have been in Malawi," ambassador Virginia Palmer told AFP.

"Just as we finished the meeting, apparently rocks were thrown and the police responded with teargas.

"There was teargas flying around, but my security people came and we proceeded out without incident."

MCP activists allege that Chakwera was robbed of victory in the election, which an official count showed he lost by just 159 000 votes.

Chakwera has rejected the outcome as "daylight robbery" and launched a court battle to have the result annulled on the grounds of fraud.

The MCP has said there was correction fluid on many election results sheets while some from polling stations far apart bore the same handwriting.

"I just call on all parties in Malawi to exercise restraint and proceed peacefully while the MCP court case is going forward," Palmer, who is due to leave her Malawi posting shortly, said.

"This is a peaceful country and a democratic country and we all need to respect these norms."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    malawi  |  east africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zimbabwe plans corn tender, signaling biggest imports in 3 years

2019-06-06 15:51

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Daily Lotto player walks off with R520 000 jackpot 2019-06-05 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 