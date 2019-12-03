 

WATCH: At least 23 killed as fire engulfs Sudan factory

2019-12-03 18:32
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Twenty-three people were killed and dozens injured as a fire triggered by an explosion in a gas tanker tore through a factory in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, officials said.

Thick plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky after the blaze broke out at a tile manufacturing unit in an industrial zone of north Khartoum, witnesses said.

Police cordoned off the entire area, an AFP correspondent reported from the scene as fire engines battled to douse the blaze.

"A fire erupted in an industrial area because of which 23 people were killed and more than 130 injured," the cabinet said in a statement.

"A blast in a gas tanker triggered the fire."

Preliminary reports from the scene indicate that necessary safety equipment was missing at the site, it said.

"There were also inflammable materials improperly stored, which led to the spread of the fire," the government said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

A doctors committee linked to Sudan's protest movement said the casualties were taken to several hospitals and urged off-duty doctors to help out.

"The explosion was loud. Several cars that were parked in the compound of the factory also caught fire," an employee of an adjacent factory told AFP.

Read more on:    sudan  |  east africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Flights disrupted in Zimbabwe due to 'operational limitations'

2019-12-03 12:46

Inside News24

 
/News
VIDEO | Watch the moment police arrested media exec Willem Breytenbach for sexual assault
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mitchells Plain 19:01 PM
Road name: R300 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 19:00 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Monday's draw 2019-12-02 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 