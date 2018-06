A Catholic priest in Kenya, Father Paul Ogallo, 45, has reportedly been suspended from leading public mass for a year because he rapped to his congregation during sermons.

According to Kenyan Daily Nation, some of the church officials had an issue with Ogalo's style of preaching.

Heads of the local diocese suspended him for a period of a year for alleged misconduct, the report said.

Watch Father Paul Ogalo dropping some beats

Ogalo said he used rap music during his services as a way to bring the youth to the church and to urge them to shun drugs and other evil deeds of the world.

In an interview with the Kenyan broadcaster NTV, in May, Ogalo said that he used martial arts, music, drama and poetry to articulate issues to the youth.

Social media response