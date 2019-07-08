 

WATCH: Disabled shelter dogs exercising on the beach in wheelchairs will melt your heart

2019-07-08 11:42

Kamva Somdyala

Videos of a group of disabled dogs running along the beach in Morocco has touched the hearts of social media users.

Videos of a group of disabled dogs running along the beach in Morocco has touched the hearts of social media users. (Facebook/SFT - Animal Sanctuary)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A video of a group of disabled rescue dogs running on the beach with Salima Kadaoui in Morocco is melting hearts all over social media.

And why not? The story of these disabled pups makes for emotive reading.

The video, posted by SFT Animal Sanctuary, of the dogs scooting about on their doggie wheelchairs, has been shared on Facebook more than 5 000 times and has elicited nearly 2 000 reactions. On Instagram, it is peaking at just over 14 000 views.

In tit, the dogs can be seen taking a run on the beach with Kadaoui. Beneath the video is the caption: "Exercising with the babies and trying not to get run over by my babies. Please help us continue with our work and be part of the SFT family. Love to you all".

  

The 10 to 15 dogs follow Kadaoui in one direction before she turns and heads the other way. They are assisted by contraptions designed to help them exercise. 

Onlookers can be seen talking to her and recording the run.

Many social media users have left heartwarming comments, accompanied by red heart emojis.

According to her website, while "growing up in Tangier, [Kadaoui] saw the suffering of the stray population and dreamt of taking them home to give them the love and care they so desperately needed".

She started pursuing her dream in 2013, and what began as the rescue of 50 animals turned to into 500 through her animal sanctuary, SFT.

Kadaoui relies on donations from the public to run her sanctuary with her team of six.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sft animal sanctuary  |  morocco  |  dogs  |  disabled
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Game changer for Africa' as leaders launch 'historic' free trade deal

2019-07-07 22:28

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky day for two Daily Lotto players 2019-07-07 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 