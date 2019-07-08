WATCH: Disabled shelter dogs exercising on the beach in wheelchairs will melt your heart

Videos of a group of disabled dogs running along the beach in Morocco has touched the hearts of social media users. (Facebook/SFT - Animal Sanctuary)

A video of a group of disabled rescue dogs running on the beach with Salima Kadaoui in Morocco is melting hearts all over social media.

And why not? The story of these disabled pups makes for emotive reading.

The video, posted by SFT Animal Sanctuary, of the dogs scooting about on their doggie wheelchairs, has been shared on Facebook more than 5 000 times and has elicited nearly 2 000 reactions. On Instagram, it is peaking at just over 14 000 views.

In tit, the dogs can be seen taking a run on the beach with Kadaoui. Beneath the video is the caption: "Exercising with the babies and trying not to get run over by my babies. Please help us continue with our work and be part of the SFT family. Love to you all".

The 10 to 15 dogs follow Kadaoui in one direction before she turns and heads the other way. They are assisted by contraptions designed to help them exercise.

Onlookers can be seen talking to her and recording the run.

Many social media users have left heartwarming comments, accompanied by red heart emojis. According to her website, while "growing up in Tangier, [Kadaoui] saw the suffering of the stray population and dreamt of taking them home to give them the love and care they so desperately needed".

She started pursuing her dream in 2013, and what began as the rescue of 50 animals turned to into 500 through her animal sanctuary, SFT.

Kadaoui relies on donations from the public to run her sanctuary with her team of six.

