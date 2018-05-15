WATCH: Enraged women protest after waitresses tell mom to 'breastfeed in the toilet'

What To Read Next

Angry women in Kenya, have reportedly marched on a restaurant in Nairobi in protest against the treatment of a young mother who was recently barred from breastfeeding her baby from the eatery by waitresses.

According to BBC, the story sent shockwaves through Nairobi.

The woman, 26, posted about her experiences at the eatery on a mothers' Facebook page on Friday last week.

She said that she was told by one of the waitresses to "feed her baby in the toilet, leaving her feeling humiliated".

The post went viral, with mothers "leaping to her defence" and planning a march on the restaurant.

Kenya's Daily Nation on Tuesday tweeted the video from the march.

Watch the video below

The restaurant had appealed for calm in the face of the women's outrage, asking for time to deal with the matter internally, said BBC.