WATCH: Enraged women protest after waitresses tell mom to 'breastfeed in the toilet'

Angry women in Kenya, have reportedly marched on a restaurant in Nairobi in
protest against the treatment of a young mother who was recently barred from
breastfeeding her baby from the eatery by waitresses.
According to BBC, the story sent shockwaves through Nairobi.
The woman, 26, posted about her experiences at the eatery on a mothers'
Facebook page on Friday last week.
She said that she was told by one of the waitresses to "feed her baby in the toilet, leaving her feeling humiliated".
The post went viral, with mothers "leaping to
her defence" and planning a march on the restaurant.
Kenya's Daily Nation on Tuesday tweeted the video
from the march.
The restaurant had appealed for calm in the
face of the women's outrage, asking for time to deal with the matter
internally, said BBC.