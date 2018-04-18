 

WATCH: Flooding in Tanzania city leaves at least 14 dead

2018-04-18 10:05
Tanzania floods

The Tanzanian economic capital Dar es Salaam's heaviest rainfall in more than half a century has caused at least 23 deaths and displaced 5 000 people.

Fourteen people have died as a result of days of torrential rains and flooding in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic capital, police said Tuesday.

"The balance sheet has worsened. This morning, we have reached 14 killed," city police chief Lazaro Mambosasa told reporters.

The number killed has been slowly rising as heavy rains have continued to hit the east African nation since the weekend.

On Monday, Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Paul Makonda ordered primary schools closed for two days and advised families to leave inundated areas in a bid to limit the loss of life.

Watch video below

