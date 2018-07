'Cardinal' Ekoumany, the president of the Ivory Coast Sapeurs, says he is the smartest man in Africa, as he talks about the essential characteristics of becoming a fashion king.

He says he is a cardinal of the Society of Elegant People (SAPE) and not of the church.

"You can have a lot of clothes, a lot of shoes but if you haven't the style, it's zero. The style is very very important," says Ekoumany.

