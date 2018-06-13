WATCH: Is this Africa's tallest tree?

A German scientist Andreas Hemp says a tree he discovered in Tanzania is Africa's tallest. It is a rare species called Entandrophragma Excelsum and it stands 81.5m tall.



According to BBC, Hemp says he discovered the tree, which is about 600-years-old, some 20 years ago but he recently had the equipment to measure its height.

The tree is about two-and-a half hours' walk from the forest edge and is situated in the Kilimanjaro forest reserve, which also contains Africa's tallest mountain.

New Scientist.com says that in Africa, so many trees are "overlooked", and "many of the continent's tree species grow in places where limited resources prevent them from getting too tall".