Presidential and parliamentary elections in Nigeria have been postponed by a week, five hours before the crunch vote was scheduled to take place.

Voters in Lagos react to the postponement with disappoint, with another claiming it is a rigging attempt.

Nigeria's candidates blame each other in surprise vote delay Nigeria's top candidates on Saturday condemned the last-minute decision to delay the presidential election for a week until February 23, blaming each other but appealing to Africa's largest democracy for calm. The decision, announced just five hours before polls were to open, is a costly one.

