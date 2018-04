Blantyre, Malawi, April 28, 2018 (AFP) -Malawi's former president, Joyce Banda, returned home on Saturday after four years of self-imposed exile, despite facing the threat of arrest over corruption allegations, an AFP journalist witnessed.

Banda - only the second woman to lead a country in Africa - arrived at Blantyre's airport on a flight from Johannesburg around midday, where she was greeted by hundreds of supporters of her People's Party.

