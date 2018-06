A young Somali man reportedly left many "surprised" when he married two women on the same day in a rare wedding in Sinia village, in the breakaway state of Somaliland.



According to Somaliland Reporter, Bashir Mohamed wedded his two brides, Iqra and Nimo on June 22.

Although polygamous marriages were allowed in Somali culture, it was unusual to marry two women at the same time, the report said.

BBC quoted Mohamed as saying that he courted both women for about eight months, and convinced them to marry him. "I used to bring them together to socialise with me at my home. I used to say openly to both of them that I love them. They were satisfied," BBC cited Mohamed as saying.

