Kenyan Alex Maina Kariuki is a school principal with a difference. He insists on wearing the same school uniform as his students.

Kariuki says he doesn't know what people think about him when they see him in school uniform, "but I would imagine they see me as a joker".

"I feel very comfortable, I don't feel uneasy and it reminds me of the days when I was a student," he says.

