Internally displaced people and residents offload goods of first necessity, food and blankets after fleeing the recent attacks in Naunde, northern Mozambique. (File: AFP)

Human Rights Watch (HRW) says more than 1 000 people in northeast Mozambique have been left homeless by armed attacks in recent months.

The army launched a response to these attacks, but HRW has criticised the heavy-handed approach.

Local people say they are equally afraid of the gangs behind the attacks and the army response.