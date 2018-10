What To Read Next

Namibian airport workers had a hard time trying to stop a runaway luggage train that was being blown across the tarmac on Sunday, The Namibian reports.

"... Strong winds at the Hosea Kutako International Airport triggered a spectacle in which four officials chased after a train of four runaway luggage trolleys which were heading towards a stationary plane at full speed," the report said.

See in a Facebook post below.

The paper quoted the Namibian Airports Company (NAC)'s spokesperson Dan Kamati as confirming that the incident occurred on Sunday around lunchtime.

"No injuries or damage to persons or property was reported, and investigations continue," Kamati said.

A BBC report said that the first man to reach the train failed to halt it. It appeared the train stopped after a vehicle got in its way, the report said.

A probe into whether the train could have damaged aeroplanes on the tarmac was under way, said BBC.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.