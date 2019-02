Private security men sit to keep watch over at electoral materials at the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Daura, Katsina State on February 16, 2019 after the postponement of the presidential poll. (PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

Nigerians are waking up to the news that the elections, which were due to happen today, have been postponed by a week.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the one week delay just hours before polls were due to open.