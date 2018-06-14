 

WATCH: One woman, more than 30 African countries, five lessons

South Africa's Katchie Nzama has travelled to so many countries across the African continent. News24's Africa editor Betha Madhomu recently spoke to her about her experiences and future plans.

When and how did the idea of travelling around Africa and blogging about it come about?

Katchie: I had always travelled around the continent, but the blog came to life in May 2014. It just couldn’t be an ordinary travel blog like all the others. This one had to stand out from the rest. It had to make a difference. A difference more than just providing affordable travel options... it had to make a difference in educating and sharing more about our continent. It was a way to live out my curiosity about our continent and share it with the world.

What exactly do you blog about and why?

Katchie: My blog www.travelwithkatchie.com is a travel blog that focuses on African destinations, cultures and heritage and also African beers. If there will ever be a change in Africa on any issue regarding uniting the people of this continent,  that change will start through education. Not formal education, but the education in just knowing who is in the country next to yours?, what are they like?, what language do they speak?, what does their country look like?, is it ok for you visit?, how would they treat you if you were to visit?, Travel with Katchie takes you on a journey through my experiences as introduced to the world by locals.

Read more: Africa travel blogger: South Africans 'are spoiled, mostly ungrateful' compared to other Africans

I believe change in Africa will come through Africans sharing and telling their own stories.

How many countries have you visited so far? And how many do you intend to visit?

Katchie: Thirty-four African countries this far. It should've have been 38 but this is Africa and nothing ever goes as planned.

I had planned to achieve 50 African countries before I am 30 years old. I have six months before i turn 30 and I am content with this goal never happening. The last six months that I travelled through 21 African countries proved to me that my goal was possible but it would come at a high cost.

Read more on:    katchie nzama  |  africa

