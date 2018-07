What To Read Next

Moustapha Ndiaye, a Senegalese student of Islamic studies in Turkey, sets off on a journey cycling across Turkey with his bike named 'Kusti' to change people's perception of Africa.

His aim is to "build bridges" between Africa and Turkey.



"My biggest aim during this journey is to change people's perception of Africa," he says.

Ndiaye came to Turkey seven years ago and his bike was given to him as a gift by his neighbours in Istanbul.

