Survivors of Mozambique cyclone recount devastation

A devastated mother of a three-year-old boy recalls how he was ripped from her hands by rising flood water during cyclone Idai that hit eastern Mozambique more than a week ago. The inland Begaja community has received no relief.

Cholera confirmed among victims of Cyclone Idai



Dozens of fragile patients poured into a clinic in the wrecked Mozambican port city of Beira on Wednesday, as the government said it had confirmed the first cases of cholera in the wake of deadly Cyclone Idai.

WATCH: Aerial footage shows devastation in Beira, Mozambique



Aerial footage shows the devastation in flood-ravaged Beira after Cyclone Idai hit the shores of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi last week.

Mozambique braces for cholera after cyclone



Large crowds of people waited for treatment at medical centres in the central districts of the Mozambique city of Beira on Tuesday as government made preparations for a cholera outbreak that it says is inevitable amid the devastation left by Cyclone





Scores rescued and aid delivered to Mozambique cyclone survivors



Disaster relief groups rescued hundreds trapped in floodwaters without water and food in Buzi and Beira in Mozambique a week after it was battered by cyclone Idai.