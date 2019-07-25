WATCH | Tunisia's 92-year-old president Essebsi has died - president's office

Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi was readmitted to the hospital this week after suffering a second health scare in a month, his son has said.

Essebsi reportedly suffered from the effects of his previous health scare. He spent a week in hospital last month (June) over a "severe health crisis".

He has only appeared in public twice since leaving the hospital for the first time at the beginning of July.

The presidency announced Essebsi's death on their official Facebook account on Thursday.

