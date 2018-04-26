WATCH: Women bikers help fight cancer in Nigeria

They are called the "FBI" – Female Bikers Initiative – a group of female Nigerian motorbike enthusiasts who aim at raising cancer awareness and educating women across the west African country about their health.

According to BBC, the four ladies have so far managed to fund cancer tests for 500 women.

"We want to change their minds. Some people think that all women who ride bikes are crazy… But the truth is women who ride bikes are some of the sanest people in the world," said one of bikers.

She said that she and her colleagues aimed at talking to women across Nigeria about cancer.

"We talk to them (women) about breast cancer, cervical cancer and how they can take care of themselves so they can live well," she said.

Premium Times reported in 2017 that at least 10 000 people died annually due to cancer in Nigeria.

The country's ministry of health said at the time that lack of basic equipment for treatment was the major challenge.

Watch the video below