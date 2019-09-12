WATCH | Xenophobic attacks: Hundreds of Nigerians leaving SA

More than 600 Nigerians have signed up for free flights back to Nigeria from SA following xenophobic attacks on foreigners.

Deadly riots last week in Pretoria and Johannesburg which targeted foreign-owned businesses left at least 12 people dead.

It's not the first time SA has witnessed xenophobic violence. The flare-up in violence has caused a diplomatic dispute between Africa's two top economies.

Retaliatory attacks in Nigeria have caused South African businesses to shut down for several days.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will visit SA next month to address the attacks and seek a solution.