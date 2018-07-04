Wear whatever keeps you warm, Botswana govt tells school pupils

What To Read Next

School pupils in Botswana are being allowed to dress in any warm clothes and even take blankets to school on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the cold weather.

The minister of basic education made the announcement, which is only applicable for July 3 and July 4, on social media.

According to Accuweather, the latest weather forecast for Gaborone is 17/3 °C today and 19/4 °C tomorrow.

