What can be done about the refugees trapped in Libya's fighting?

Libyans call for an end to fighting during a demonstration against strongman Khalifa Haftar in the capital Tripoli's Martyrs Square. (AFP)

Many refugees who hope to migrate to Europe from Africa, end up in Libya first.

Those caught entering the country illegally are often placed in detention centres run by the UN-recognised government.

However, the government is locked in a battle with the renegade Khalifa Haftar, who is advancing on the capital Tripoli.

As a result, these refugees are being denied the basic necessities like food and water, and in a few cases, are being caught in the crossfire.

Even before the fighting began, a United Nations report based on refugee testimonies gave accounts of torture and other abuses when they cross into Libya.

How can the problem of refugee neglect in Libya be tackled? Who should be responsible?

