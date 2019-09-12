WHO investigating possible unknown illness in Tanzania

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is sending a team to Tanzania to urgently investigate a "rumour" linked to the death of a person over an unknown illness.

"We have reached out to Ministry of Health officials for further details and have offered our support," the WHO said in a statement on Thursday.



The organisation said it is already working with national health authorities and will inform member states of the outcome of the investigation.

The WHO regularly receives and investigate numerous rumours of public health events, it added.

- Compiled by Adiel Ismail