 

World Bank gives $545m for cyclone-hit southern Africa

2019-05-04 09:54
Residents carry their belongings as they walk past a destroyed house on Ibo island after the passage of the Cyclone Kenneth, the first to hit Mozambique's north in the modern era. (Emidio Jozine, AFP)

Residents carry their belongings as they walk past a destroyed house on Ibo island after the passage of the Cyclone Kenneth, the first to hit Mozambique's north in the modern era. (Emidio Jozine, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The World Bank will extend more than half-a-billion dollars in grants for cyclone-ravaged southern African countries, its chief announced on Friday as he concluded a visit to Mozambique, the worst affected country.

A total of up to $545m will be disbursed to Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi – the three countries hit by Cyclone Idai in March.

"Cyclone Idai caused catastrophic damage earlier this year that affected millions of people," the Bank's group president, David Malpass, said after he visited the central city of Beira.

"And this tragedy has been compounded by Cyclone Kenneth," another cyclone that hit Mozambique six weeks later.

Cyclone Idai devastated the port city of Beira and its surrounding areas when it hit on March 14, causing huge floods and killing more than 600 people.

Weeks later a fresh massive storm, Cyclone Kenneth, lashed the northern coastal regions of Mozambique, 1 000km from Beira, and killed 41 people.

Mozambique, which received $350m of the grant, will use the funds to rebuild water supply systems and damaged public infrastructure, among other things.

Part of the funds will also go towards disease prevention programmes in affected areas in and around Beira, where nearly 5 000 people have been infected with cholera, resulting in four deaths.

Malawi, which suffered floods before the storm made landfall, will get $120m for agriculture and infrastructure.

Zimbabwe will receive $75m for social welfare programmes for cyclone victims.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    world bank  |  southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ebola death toll to pass 1 000 - UN

2019-05-04 07:25

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lekker weekend: Five people win R116k in Friday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-03 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 