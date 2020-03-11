 

Zambia arrests 15-year-old for 'defaming' president on Facebook

2020-03-11 21:56
Edgar Lungu (File: AFP)

Edgar Lungu (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Zambia for allegedly defaming President Edgar Lungu in Facebook posts, police said on Wednesday as critics accuse the regime of turning increasingly authoritarian.

The unnamed teenager based in the central small town of Kapiri Mposhi was arrested on Monday and charged with three counts of libel. He will appear in court "soon", police said.

"Police have charged and arrested a male juvenile aged 15 years for the offence of defamation of the president," police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement.

"The suspect is alleged to have created a Facebook page using the name ZOOM and published defamatory matters against the republican president."

The juvenile faces a maximum five-year jail term.

One of his posts read "which other name can you name a dog apart from Edgar Lungu", while another said "we are better off as a country without Edgar Lungu".

Lungu, in power since 2015, faces mounting complaints that he is cracking down on dissent and seeking to consolidate power ahead of next year's elections.

A few opposition leaders have been arrested in recent years on charges of defaming Lungu.

Outspoken hip-hop musician and activist Chama "Pilato" Fumba has also been previously arrested over his anti-government protests.

On one occasion he was arrested over his hit song, "Koswe Mumpoto" (Rat in the Pot), which supporters of the ruling Patriotic Front saw as an attack on Lungu and his government

Read more on:    edgar lungu  |  zambia  |  southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sudan says FBI to help probe PM assassination bid

2020-03-11 21:56

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Robbers open fire at police in Fordsburg
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:22 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:36 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-11 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 