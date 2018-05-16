Zambian leader 'builds $4m mansion' in Swaziland on land 'given to him as a gift' by King Mswati

Zambian President Edgar Lungu is reportedly building a mansion worth millions of dollars for himself at Nkonyeni area in Swaziland.

Reports, according to BBC, have put the mansion's price tag at around $4 million.

Zambian media quoted the country's minister of information Dora Siliya as confirming that Lungu was indeed building a mansion in Swaziland.

According to Zambia Eye, Siliya maintained that there was nothing sinister about the development, as King Mswati "gave Mr Lungu the land as a gift".

"These are normal practices when the president travels, that various gifts are given in various forms. In this case it was land that was given to the president. This land was processed and given to the president in title," Siliya was quoted as saying by Lusaka Times, which cited other online publications.

Meanwhile, The Times of Swaziland also reported on the matter, saying that Lungu's mansion would be built on Lot 225 of Farm Nkonyeni III.

The newspaper said that despite the Zambian government saying the land was a gift, it had seen documents from the Deeds Registry which showed that it was one of around 90 plots owned by Inyatsi Properties Limited, which had acquired it lawfully from Rudolph Investments last year.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook