 

Zoo under fire after trying to pass off donkey as zebra

2018-07-26 17:58
iStock

iStock

A recently opened Egyptian Zoo has reportedly come under fire for painting a donkey black and white in a bid to pass it off as a zebra.

An Egyptian student Mahmoud A Sarhani posted a picture on the strange looking zebra on his Facebook page after visiting the zoo over the weekend.

See picture below

The "zebra" was not only having unusually-long ears, but it also had some strange paint smudges on the side of its head.

Upon close inspection he discovered that the fake zebra lacked the characteristic mane of its species, which extends forward past the ears.

According to Joy online, it was then learned that a staffer at the International Garden municipal park Zoo had painted a common donkey white with black stripes, trimmed its mane to make it look pointy and tried to pass it off as a zebra.

Cairo’s hot weather, however, caused the paint to smudge as a results attracted unwarranted attention, said the report

A Zoo official, however, has denied that the zoo had tried to pass off a donkey as a zebra, despite multiple veterinarians confirming that the animal in the photos was actually a donkey. 

