 

$15bn diamond loot: 'Leave Mugabe alone,' says opposition party

2018-06-01 10:36
Robert Mugabe. (Themba Hadebe, AP)

Robert Mugabe. (Themba Hadebe, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwean opposition, the National People's Front (NPF) party, has reportedly taken a swipe at the Mines and Energy parliamentary portfolio committee over its attempt to have former president Robert Mugabe, 94, explain the country's missing $15 billion diamond revenue.

The committee led by Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has tried in vain to bring the nonagenarian to answer questions over his 2016 claim that Zimbabwe lost $15 billion in revenue due to corruption and foreign exploitation in the diamond sector.  

Mugabe, who was ousted from office in November after 37 years in power, last week failed – for the third time - to attend the hearing without giving reasons.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, NPF questioned why the committee seemed to avoid some companies that were involved in diamond mining Chiadzwa.

"The activities of the parliamentary portfolio are meant to exonerate President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice president Constantino Chiwenga from allegations of looting diamonds by creating a sideshow involving the former president," NPF's national spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire was quoted as saying.

Mawarire warned Mliswa not to abuse parliamentary procedures through what he called a "fake process aimed at obfuscating debate around the abuse of diamonds and diamond revenue through illegal mining activities by Zimbabwe's security ministries".

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Libyan govt meets US delegation in co-operation push

2018-06-01 10:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses Muslim 'alienation' in Cape Town
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:33 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Llandudno 10:09 AM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 30 2018-05-30 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 