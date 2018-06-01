$15bn diamond loot: 'Leave Mugabe alone,' says opposition party

Zimbabwean opposition, the National People's Front (NPF) party, has reportedly taken a swipe at the Mines and Energy parliamentary portfolio committee over its attempt to have former president Robert Mugabe, 94, explain the country's missing $15 billion diamond revenue.

The committee led by Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has tried in vain to bring the nonagenarian to answer questions over his 2016 claim that Zimbabwe lost $15 billion in revenue due to corruption and foreign exploitation in the diamond sector.

Mugabe, who was ousted from office in November after 37 years in power, last week failed – for the third time - to attend the hearing without giving reasons.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, NPF questioned why the committee seemed to avoid some companies that were involved in diamond mining Chiadzwa.

"The activities of the parliamentary portfolio are meant to exonerate President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice president Constantino Chiwenga from allegations of looting diamonds by creating a sideshow involving the former president," NPF's national spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire was quoted as saying.

Mawarire warned Mliswa not to abuse parliamentary procedures through what he called a "fake process aimed at obfuscating debate around the abuse of diamonds and diamond revenue through illegal mining activities by Zimbabwe's security ministries".