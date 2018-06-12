$15bn diamond loot: Zim parliament 'sets Mugabe off the hook'

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe will not appear before a Mines and
Energy Parliamentary Committee investigating the looting and loss of diamond
revenue amounting to $15 billion, the head of the committee, Temba Mliswa has
said.
Mugabe had been expected to appear before the committee after he told state media
in 2016 during an interview to mark his birthday that Zimbabwe had lost over
$15 billion in gem revenues through corrupt cartels that he did not name.
According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, the nonagenarian had been
given an ultimatum by the committee to attend the hearing on Monday after he
twice failed to appear before the committee.
The committee had already interviewed former ministers, police and intelligence
chiefs to answer on diamond mining operations at the vast Chiadzwa gem fields.
The committee said in a statement it had now "recused the 94-year-old former
leader after consultations with the Speaker", said a New Zimbabwe.com report.
"The former President, His Excellency Cde RG Mugabe, was unable to attend at
the appointed hour and the committee was due to meet to consider summoning him
as a measure of last resort but after consultations with the Honourable
Speaker, he was recused from attending," said Mliswa was quoted as saying in a
statement.
No further details were given.