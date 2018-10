Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has reportedly described 2018 as a tough year for his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Chamisa said this in a statement as he comforted the Tsvangirai family following the death of former MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai's brother, Casper.

Casper died over the weekend in Kwekwe.

"The year 2018 has been unkind to the MDC family. We lost our founding father Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai. In the same period we have had to bury a sister of the late freedom champion president Tsvangirai. We also lost another founder members and fine souls in Fidelis Mhashu, Sithembile Mlotshwa and many others," Chamisa was quoted as saying.

A NewsDay report said that Chamisa had since cancelled a party caucus meeting that had been scheduled for Monday, to allow members to pay their last respects to the founding leader's younger brother.

Meanwhile, MDC youth leader Happymore Chidziva said Casper’s death had left the party poorer as it was still mourning his elder brother’s death on Valentine’s Day.

Tsvangirai, who founded the MDC in 1999, succumbed to colon cancer at a private South African hospital in February.

He was among the most prominent critics of ex-president Robert Mugabe, the long-time authoritarian leader who was ousted from power in November.

