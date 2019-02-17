 

24 bodies retrieved from flooded Zimbabwe gold mine: report

2019-02-17 13:29
A miner gets ready to decend into a mining pit during a mine search and rescue operation at Cricket Mine in Kadoma, Mashonaland West Province. (AFP)

A miner gets ready to decend into a mining pit during a mine search and rescue operation at Cricket Mine in Kadoma, Mashonaland West Province. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rescue workers retrieved 24 bodies and eight survivors on Saturday from two flooded gold mines in Zimbabwe where officials fear dozens more illegal miners are still trapped, state television reported.

"Eight of the trapped minors have been rescued ... while 24 bodies have been retrieved to date as rescue efforts continue at Battlefields Mine," the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The two disused mines are situated near the town of Kadoma, 145km southwest of the capital Harare.

The rescued received medical attention on site before being take to hospital, but were in a stable condition, the report added.

Television footage showed some of the men, in soaked, muddy clothes, being helped to a makeshift clinic.

In a clip posted on Twitter, one survivor told journalists that the waters had risen to neck level, forcing them to stand for days until it receded.

On Friday the government said that between 60 and 70 "artisanal" miners were trapped in two shafts.

It launched an appeal for $200 000 to be used "to pump out water, feeding the bereaved families and the (rescue) teams on the ground, transportation and burial of the victims", local minister July Moyo said in a statement.

"Given the magnitude of this disaster, we kindly appeal to individuals, development partners and the corporate world for assistance in cash and kind," he said.

Zimbabwe is in the throes of a deep economic crisis, the worst in a decade.

Annual inflation shot to 56.90% up from 42.09% in December 2018, according to official statistics released on Friday, the highest increase in a decade. Economists say in reality prices have gone up more than three fold in recent months.

Formal unemployment is estimated at over 90 percent and artisanal gold mining, mostly in mines long abandoned by big corporates, is widespread providing a source of income for many.

Artisanal mining is not banned outright in Zimbabwe, and is largely unregulated.

Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sudan lawmakers postpone meeting on extending Bashir term limits

2019-02-17 12:10

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Incredibly ingenuitive or ridiculously reckless? Man uses broken wiper blades to manually wipe windscreen
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:56 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Somerset West 05:51 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 16 February Lottery draw 2019-02-16 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 