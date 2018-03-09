 

Activist abduction 'dark shadow' on Zimbabwe: Western envoys

2018-03-09 16:45
Itai Dzamara. (Facebook)

Itai Dzamara. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - Dozens of Zimbabweans protested on Friday as Harare-based Western diplomats called on the new government to investigate the abduction three years ago of a rights activist and firebrand critic of ex-ruler Robert Mugabe.

Itai Dzamara, who was also a journalist, was kidnapped by five men as he left a barbershop near his home in Harare in 2015. He has not been seen since then.

In a statement, European Union and top US diplomats encouraged "the new administration to ensure that human rights violations are tackled decisively and transparently, to shed light on Mr Dzamara's fate and to serve justice".

"His disappearance remains a dark shadow on the new horizon for Zimbabwe," they said on the anniversary of Dzamara's abduction

He had led anti-government protests in a public park in the capital, overlooking parliament, vowing to not stop until Mugabe stepped down.

During one of the protests he was beaten by ruling Zanu-PF party members and left bleeding on a pavement.

 'A just Zimbabwe' 

Dozens of activists gathered on Friday in the same park where Dzamara used to stage he's protests, demanding his return, "dead or alive".

"We are drawing a line in the sand that never again shall we have abductions," Dzamara's young brother Patson said.

"Itai's abduction was overseen by the Zanu-PF government... by the military intelligence," he claimed.

"Enough is enough on abductions. Itai must be the last person to be abducted," he said vowing to step up pressure on the new government of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Clad in t-shirts emblazoned with portraits of the missing Dzamara and quotes from his speeches, the activists carried placards written #BringBackItai.

They recited prayers and chanted songs in honour of Dzamara under the close watch of riot police with water cannon.

A protestor and fellow activist Dirk Frey, described his compatriot as brave and courageous.

"He gave us the courage even when we were beaten, arrested and tortured. He wanted a free, fair and just Zimbabwe," Frey said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

"We and our children deserve a just Zimbabwe. It will not be handed on a silver platter, we must fight for it."

The government has denied involvement in Dzamara's disappearance and has said it had no information on his fate.

The global rights watchdog Amnesty International called on authorities in Zimbabwe to scale up the search for Dzamara.

"People don't just vanish into thin air. Someone out there knows what happened to Itai Dzamara," said Deprose Muchena, the regional director for Amnesty in Southern Africa.

"The government must scale up Itai's search. Impunity must not be allowed to thrive," he said in a statement.

Mugabe who presided over Zimbabwe's slide from a regional breadbasket to a perennial food importer, stepped down following a military intervention last November.

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  itai dzamara  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  patson dzamara  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Guinea leader vows 'major cabinet reshuffle' after unrest

2018-03-09 16:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Twitter debate prompts new, inclusive marketing strategy from Castle Lite
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:37 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:37 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, March 07 2018-03-07 21:17 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Warehouse Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R300 000 - R360 000 Per Year

Mobile Developer

Cape Town
Goldman Tech Resourcing
R400 000 - R420 000 Per Year

Technical Marketer

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Mint Professional Services
R15 000 - R25 000 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 