'Ailing' Tsvangirai rejects reports he has 'three months to live'

Harare – Zimbabwe's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)
party leader Morgan Tsvangirai has rejected reports that he is battling for his
life in South Africa where he is receiving medical attention.
Reports last week said that Tsvangirai's situation had
gone dire, with NewsDay saying
that his doctors had indicated he had "three months to live".
Tsvangirai,
a former prime minister, announced in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with
colon cancer and had begun chemotherapy.
The report
quoted sources as saying that although the opposition leader was "alive
and responding to treatment, his health continued to deteriorate".
Tsvangirai, however, took to
his personal Twitter page - also quoted by the state-owned Chronicle newspaper on Friday and dismissed the reports as "speculation".
He wrote: "It is all speculation. No deadline has been
given to me and my family. I am getting routine attention like any other cancer
patient and i will be back in Zim shortly. Meanwhile lets all register to vote
and those who can attend the alliance rallies. Do not mind the madness."
Tsvangirai also thanked
his supporters for wishing him well and urged them to register to vote for the
forthcoming elections.
"Thank you for your
thoughtful wishes flooding my DM (Direct Messages). Love strengthens even the weakest soldier on
the darkest path. While we are not progressing at a preferred speed, we are
neither stationary nor marching backwards. We are staggering ahead for complete
& in unit for the nextgen (next generatio)."
Tsvangirai left for South Africa on January 5 for his
routine check-up, and according to Daily News, his party had not indicated when
he would be back in the country.
"His visits are becoming more frequent and prolonged,
causing prickly debates in the MDC Alliance which is fielding Tsvangirai as its
presidential candidate in the country's harmonised polls," the report said.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa indicated while at the World Economic Forum (WEF)
in Davos, Switzerland last week that the country was expected to go for
elections before the end of July.