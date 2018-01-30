'Ailing' Tsvangirai rejects reports he has 'three months to live'

Harare – Zimbabwe's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party leader Morgan Tsvangirai has rejected reports that he is battling for his life in South Africa where he is receiving medical attention.

Reports last week said that Tsvangirai's situation had gone dire, with NewsDay saying that his doctors had indicated he had "three months to live".

Tsvangirai, a former prime minister, announced in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer and had begun chemotherapy.

The report quoted sources as saying that although the opposition leader was "alive and responding to treatment, his health continued to deteriorate".

Tsvangirai, however, took to his personal Twitter page - also quoted by the state-owned Chronicle newspaper on Friday and dismissed the reports as "speculation".

He wrote: "It is all speculation. No deadline has been given to me and my family. I am getting routine attention like any other cancer patient and i will be back in Zim shortly. Meanwhile lets all register to vote and those who can attend the alliance rallies. Do not mind the madness."

Tsvangirai also thanked his supporters for wishing him well and urged them to register to vote for the forthcoming elections.

"Thank you for your thoughtful wishes flooding my DM (Direct Messages). Love strengthens even the weakest soldier on the darkest path. While we are not progressing at a preferred speed, we are neither stationary nor marching backwards. We are staggering ahead for complete & in unit for the nextgen (next generatio)."

Tsvangirai left for South Africa on January 5 for his routine check-up, and according to Daily News, his party had not indicated when he would be back in the country.

"His visits are becoming more frequent and prolonged, causing prickly debates in the MDC Alliance which is fielding Tsvangirai as its presidential candidate in the country's harmonised polls," the report said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa indicated while at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland last week that the country was expected to go for elections before the end of July.