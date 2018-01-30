 

'Ailing' Tsvangirai rejects reports he has 'three months to live'

2018-01-30 12:06
Morgan Tsvangirai. (File: AFP)

Morgan Tsvangirai. (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Zimbabwe's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party leader Morgan Tsvangirai has rejected reports that he is battling for his life in South Africa where he is receiving medical attention.

Reports last week said that Tsvangirai's situation had gone dire, with NewsDay saying that his doctors had indicated he had "three months to live".

Tsvangirai, a former prime minister, announced in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer and had begun chemotherapy.

The report quoted sources as saying that although the opposition leader was "alive and responding to treatment, his health continued to deteriorate".

Tsvangirai, however, took to his personal Twitter page - also quoted by the state-owned Chronicle newspaper on Friday and dismissed the reports as "speculation".

He wrote: "It is all speculation. No deadline has been given to me and my family. I am getting routine attention like any other cancer patient and i will be back in Zim shortly. Meanwhile lets all register to vote and those who can attend the alliance rallies. Do not mind the madness."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

Tsvangirai also thanked his supporters for wishing him well and urged them to register to vote for the forthcoming elections.

"Thank you for your thoughtful wishes flooding my DM (Direct Messages). Love strengthens even the weakest soldier on the darkest path. While we are not progressing at a preferred speed, we are neither stationary nor marching backwards. We are staggering ahead for complete & in unit for the nextgen (next generatio)."

Tsvangirai left for South Africa on January 5 for his routine check-up, and according to Daily News, his party had not indicated when he would be back in the country.

"His visits are becoming more frequent and prolonged, causing prickly debates in the MDC Alliance which is fielding Tsvangirai as its presidential candidate in the country's harmonised polls," the report said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa indicated while at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland last week that the country was expected to go for elections before the end of July.

Read more on:    mdc  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  morgan tsvangirai  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Unrest in Senegal after Mauritania coastguard kills fisherman

2018-01-30 12:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Capitec responds to Viceroy report
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 27 2018-01-27 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 