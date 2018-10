Ailing Zimbabwean Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo has reportedly been flown to South Africa for medical treatment after being hospitalised at a posh clinic in Harare for two weeks.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Moyo - who played a key role in Operation Restore Legacy, the military takeover in November that led to former-president Robert Mugabe being persuaded to resign - was struggling with a kidney ailment.

Unnamed sources at the hospital were quoted as saying that the former lieutenant general had been on dialysis for some time after he underwent surgery at the hospital.

The state-owned Herald newspaper reported recently that Moyo was in a stable condition at the Avenues Clinic where he had been "admitted over a minor illness".

The report quoted Deputy Minister of Information and Publicity Energy Mutodi as the time as saying that the minister was "recovering well".

But, according to ZW News, Moyo was flown to South Africa after his condition deteriorated this week.

