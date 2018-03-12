 

'All this is likely to end very, very bad for her': Zim state media turns on Grace Mugabe

2018-03-12 08:30
Grace Mugabe (Picture: AP)

Grace Mugabe (Picture: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - State media in Zimbabwe on Sunday rounded on former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace, suggesting in one editorial that the military operation that removed Mugabe from power be extended to his Harare mansion.

"How about Operation Restore Legacy at Blue Roof Mansion?," said the headline on a column by Sunday Mail columnist, Bishop Lazarus.

'Greedy and insecure'

In it the writer suggested that Mugabe had been "taken hostage in this rebellious house" and put "in a tight corner with the greedy and insecure former First Lady".

The army denied its operation that put Emmerson Mnangagwa in power was a coup; instead officials said the move aimed at targeting target "criminals" around the president, a likely reference to Grace Mugabe and her allies.

'Make the former president understand what's going on'

In recent days Mugabe and his wife have been accused of backing a new political party led by former army officer and cabinet minister Ambrose Mutinhiri.

The Sunday Mail columnist said emissaries should be sent to Mugabe's "Blue Roof" mansion "to make the former president understand what is going on. These people should make the former first lady understand the trouble she is putting herself into. All this is likely to end very, very bad for her."

A cartoon in the same paper showed Mugabe staring out of a blank space with the word "mischief" written instead of a moustache.

No longer Comrade

State newspapers now only refer to Mugabe as "Mr", stripping him of his decades-old title of "Comrade".

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  grace mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt army says 16 jihadists killed in Sinai operation

2018-03-12 08:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Twitter debate prompts new, inclusive marketing strategy from Castle Lite
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 10 2018-03-10 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 