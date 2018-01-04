 

American charged with subversion in Zimbabwe freed 'for now'

2018-01-04 12:45
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - A Zimbabwean court on Thursday freed "for now" an American woman charged with subversion for allegedly describing the former president on Twitter as a "sick man."

Martha O'Donovan, who grew up in New Jersey, had faced up to 20 years in prison. A magistrate removed her from remand after prosecutors failed to provide a trial date, freeing her from the charges but only temporarily.

O'Donovan's lawyer Obey Shava told The Associated Press she can still be summoned back to court if the prosecution feels it has more evidence against her. But she can get her passport back.

"It all depends on what they gather but for now the case has crumbled. She is free for now," said Shava with the organisation Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

In previous cases, the government has rarely followed up to summon people again.

A smiling O'Donovan, looking relieved, said she had no comment and left the courtroom to hugs from friends.

She has denied the allegations of insulting 93-year-old former leader Robert Mugabe, who resigned in November under pressure from the military and ruling party amid fears that his wife was positioning herself to succeed him.

New President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a longtime Mugabe ally whose firing as vice president sparked the whirlwind events leading to Mugabe's departure, has declared that the southern African nation should let "bygones be bygones."

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights says it has represented nearly 200 people charged under a law that criminalises insulting or undermining the president.

On Sunday, the military rounded up eight activists for carrying placards denouncing Mnangagwa during a church service presided over by the president. A court released them on Tuesday after ruling that the military had no arresting powers.

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Somalia's PM fires 3 Cabinet ministers as opposition looms

2018-01-04 11:21

Inside News24

 
/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world

This headline sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong, find out how this guy made it happen.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 3 2018-01-03 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 