 

Anger on social media as 5-day-old twin girls 'burnt to death in hospital' – report

2018-06-19 05:58
A set of of 5-year-old twin girls were reportedly burnt to death while in a nursery last week at Harare Central Hospital in Zimbabwe.

According to ZBC, the twins had been put in an open cradle to recover from jaundice when they were bunt death.

The mother of the twins, Belinda Balalika, discovered that her twins were unresponsive before midnight just as she wanted to breastfeed them.

A report by the privately-owned Standard newspaper, said that a beam of light providing heat was situated above the twins. It was believed that the light malfunctioned.

A forensic post mortem found the cause of death to be dehydration, although investigations were still under way, the hospital's chief executive officer, Nyasha Masuka was quoted as saying.

Harare Central Hospital was among a few public health facilities in Zimbabwe which were caught in financial challenges hindering optimal operation due to obsolete equipment and drug shortages.

Social media users reacted on Twitter:


