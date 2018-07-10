'Angry' Mugabe fires state assigned bodyguards... looks at hiring his own

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has reportedly fired six security details provided by the state, as he suspected that they were spying on him on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

According to the privately owned Standard newspaper, insiders said that Mugabe took the decision last week after his return from his regular medical check-up trip in Singapore.

Mugabe was reportedly "rushed" out of the country after his health "suddenly deteriorated" two in June, according to NewsDay

The government reportedly withdrew three of his security details without his knowledge during his absence.

This was said to have infuriated the former ruler, resulting in his instructing the remaining six bodyguards not to report for duty.

The veteran politician was now said to be looking at hiring his own security details.

Mugabe was said to have also complained that his aides were regularly being questioned by government regarding the people who were visiting his home.

This was not the first time that Mugabe complained about his staff being interrogated by government.

In March, some security officers at hiss Harare mansion were allegedly interrogated at a military barracks and plied with questions after Mugabe hosted one of his former cabinet ministers turned opposition leader, Ambrose Mutinhiri.

Four security staff, including chief security officer were taken for questioning at an army barracks in Harare and only released at the end of the day, reported the Zimbabwe Independent.

The paper said that the staff were questioned about "the visitors Mugabe has been receiving and the agenda of their meetings".