Zimbabwe's former Information Communication Technology (ICT) minister Supa Mandiwanzira has reportedly been arrested on a corruption related charge.

According to, New Zimbabwe.com, it is not clear where the charge emanated from, but reports indicated that he was accused of an offence he committed during his tenure as ICT minister.

The report said that Mandiwanzira was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

His lawyer Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba said the former minister was being held at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters in Harare, the state-owned Herald newspaper reported.

Magwaliba said he was yet to be informed of the charges that were levelled against his client.

Mandiwanzira joins a long list of former ministers who have been arrested since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over in November last year.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, a former minister in Mugabe's government, Saviour Kasukuwere spent a night in prison in September on four counts of criminal abuse of office.

He was later freed on a $3 000 bail, coupled with some strict bail conditions, NewsDay reported.

Kasukuwere’s arrest came a few weeks after former health minister David Parirenyatwa was also reportedly arrested on alleged criminal abuse of office charges.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Parirenyatwa was arrested early in September after he was sacked from his government post.

