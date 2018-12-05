Anthrax outbreak in Zimbabwe's 'Painted Wolves' park kills 100 impala: wildlife official

Nearly 100 impala have died of suspected anthrax in
Zimbabwe’s tourist-loved Mana Pools National Park, home to the wild dogs made
famous in the recent BBC documentary series, Dynasties.
Zimbabwe state wildlife authority spokesperson Tinashe Farawo
confirmed the outbreak on Tuesday.
Anthrax can be fatal to humans though there
are no reports of any human infections in this outbreak. Vets sent to the area
have managed to bring the disease under control, Farawo told News24.
“We’ve managed to contain the disease. Our vet doctors are
down there: they are working flat out to ensure that we clear the area,” he
said in a phone interview.
“We are trying to avoid the spread of the disease to other
species. At the moment we are dealing with impalas only,” he added.
Anthrax isn’t uncommon in Zimbabwe’s wildlife and farming
areas. The spores that trigger the disease remain dormant in the soil until
they’re ingested by wild animals or livestock.
Park's profile raised
Last year, the disease killed a number of hippos in northern
Binga, a wildlife-rich district in northern Zimbabwe, the
Daily News reported
at the time.
Mana Pools is one of Zimbabwe’s most popular national parks.
Its profile has just been raised internationally with the acclaimed new
documentary series, Dynasties, narrated by David Attenborough. In an episode
aired on Sunday, the focus was on a pack of wild dogs living in Mana Pools.
Director Nick Lyon has spoken of the deep emotional
attachment he developed with the dogs, especially the pups which his team
filmed emerging for the first time from their den.
“When you follow animals for as long as we did, you get to
know them and care what happens to them,” he told the
"When you follow animals for as long as we did, you get to
know them and care what happens to them," he told the
Daily Telegraph.
