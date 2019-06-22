 

Armed robbers steal 500 loaves of bread in Zimbabwe

2019-06-22 13:58

Correspondent

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A gang of armed robbers stole 500 loaves of bread during a delivery at a bakery in Zimbabwe earlier this week. 

According to The Chronicle, a crew from Lobel's Bakery was making deliveries at Speciman Shopping Centre in Harare's Glen Norah suburb on Tuesday.

An unmarked vehicle reportedly suddenly pulled up in front of their van. Armed with pistols, the gang accosted the crew, which, in turn, tried to put up a fight but was overpowered.

According to Buluwayo 24 News, Lobel's Bakery spokesperson Heritage Mhende would not be drawn to comment, while Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress.

Bread is currently very scarce in that country and is reportedly fetching high prices on the informal market, IOL reported.

Tafadzwa Musarara, the head of the Miller's Association, reportedly said this week that $7m had been released by the central bank to import wheat stored in Beira.

He reportedly said this would be enough to last the country for just over two weeks.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sudan protesters hold night gatherings to rekindle movement

2019-06-22 12:57

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Winning weekend feels all round for one lucky player 2019-06-21 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 