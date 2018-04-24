 

At least 16 000 'fired' nurses return to work in Zimbabwe

2018-04-24 06:52
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Thousands of Zimbabwean nurses have returned to work after ending a major strike, according to their union, which said that renewed negotiations with the government were expected to begin.

More than 15 000 staff demanding better work conditions and improved pay walked out of public hospitals a week ago.

During the standoff, the government announced that the nurses had been sacked and accused them of being "politically motivated".

"Nurses have gone back to work today although their grievances still stand," Enoch Dongo, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Nurses Association, told AFP news agency on Monday.

"Some were asked to first fill in dismissal forms and then sign forms for resumption of duty. We haven't heard of any who have been turned back."

Zimbabwe National Union (ZINA) had earlier said that the strike by its members had become "politicised".

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

"To pave way for the re-opening of negotiations and protection of our workers, we have decided to call off the industrial action," it said in a statement.

The nurses' strike followed a similar recent protest by junior doctors, while teachers also threatened to walk out.

It was the biggest mass action taken during the presidency of Emmerson Mnangagwa, after the resignation of  long-time President Robert Mugabe in November 2017 in the wake of a military intervention and mass demonstrations.

Many of Zimbabwe's nurses operate in poorly-equipped state-run institutions and patients are expected to supply basics such as drugs and equipment.

Since taking charge of Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa has vowed to improve the beleaguered economy and seek foreign investment to improve public services.

Read more on:    emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  health  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Swaziland, SADC

2018-04-24 06:52

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Wage negotiations hit a deadlock - bus strike continues
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:29 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 08:19 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 21 2018-04-21 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 