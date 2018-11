At least three people, one of them believed to be a Finland national, are feared dead after a light aircraft they were travelling in crashed in south-eastern Zimbabwe, reports say.

The plane crashed at Chemanjenjere Hills in the Tokwane-Ngundu area, about 20km south of Renco Mine in Masvingo South, the state-owned Herald newspaper said.

The report said that it was not clear when the accident occurred, adding that the pane was owned by Executive Air Pvt Ltd of Harare.

A report by Zim Live said that the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

Pictures on social media showed parts of the aircraft strewn around.

More to follow...

