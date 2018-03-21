 

At least '5 000 soldiers deployed to Zim rural areas ahead of vote', Mugabe ally claims – report

2018-03-21 07:30
Picture: AP

Picture: AP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – A former army brigadier, who quit Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF ruling party early this month to protest the removal of former leader Robert Mugabe, has reportedly claimed that at least 5 000 soldiers have been deployed to rural areas ahead of elections in July.

According to Daily News, Ambrose Mutinhiri, who recently formed a new political outfit, the National Patriotic Front (NPF), said this in his communique to the visiting SADC head of delegation, Leshele Thohlane.

Mutinhiri alleged that the number of military personnel, who were deployed in rural areas during the military intervention last year had dramatically increased, thus, raising fears of intimidation and an unfair election.

"The army confirms that by November 15, 2017, it had put over 2 000 of its officers and embedded them in every community in Zimbabwe, not just for the coup but for the forthcoming election. The number is now over 5 000. Zimbabwe cannot hold free, fair and credible election with over 5 000 army officers embedded in every village and street communities across the country," Mutinhiri was quoted as saying.

He urged SADC to deploy military personnel at every voting station to ensure the "election would not be stolen".

This came just a few months after the country's biggest opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, also claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had deployed thousands of soldiers throughout the country's rural areas "in a sinister move to scare villagers into voting the ruling Zanu-PF".

The MDC said this as it demanded the demilitarisation of the villages.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

"The MDC is… deeply concerned by the continued militarisation of villages around the country. We have solid and incontrovertible evidence pointing to the fact that thousands of army officers in civilian attire have been deployed into the countryside for the purposes of carrying out clandestine political campaigns on behalf of Zanu-PF," read part of the statement.

Mnangagwa, 75, has, however, often indicated that Zimbabweans should brace for free, fair and credible elections.

The polls would be the first major test of the new leader, who took power in November after a de facto military coup forced the 94-year-old Mugabe to resign.  

They will also be the first without Mugabe's name on the ballot since independence from Britain in 1980.

Read more on:    sadc  |  mdc  |  zanu-pf  |  ambrose mutinhiri  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  zimbabwe 2018 elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Zim looters named, Madagascar storm

29 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Moyane's tumultuous tenure at SARS
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 20 2018-03-20 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 