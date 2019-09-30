'Battle for the corpse of Mugabe' – Former leader laid to rest in reinforced grave, tamper-proof casket

Harare – After weeks of delays, Zimbabwe's former
ruler Robert Mugabe was finally buried over the weekend, closing a battle
between the state and his family over the fate of his remains.
Mugabe was buried over the weekend in a low-key
private ceremony at his natal village. But the decision to finally bury him at a private
rural home amid tight security, came after a battle played out for weeks
between Mugabe's family, local traditional chiefs and the government.
Mugabe, who died aged 95 at a Singapore hospital on
September 6, was laid to rest 22 days later in a concrete cast grave in the
courtyard of his rural Kutama home, 90km west of the capital Harare.
Inside the grave, the coffin was placed in a
container and then covered with a maroon lid. At its head, "R.G.
Mugabe" was inscribed on a yellow plate. Heavy rectangular blocks matching the shape of the
grave were piled on top of the coffin, an AFP photographer saw.
The original coffin, in which Mugabe's remains were
flown from Singapore, was changed, said family spokesperson Leo Mugabe, the
former president's nephew.
"We wanted a tamper-proof casket because of
(the fear of) rituals," he told the Zimbabwe Television Network last week.
Mugabe had told his wife to guard his body once he
died for fear it could be used by his opponents for ritualistic purposes, he
added.
"People are after his body or his body
parts," Leo Mugabe was quoted as saying.
'Rituals, privatised legacy'
Family members have said the decision to bury
Mugabe at the village should not be misconstrued as bad blood between the
government, the ruling party and the former first family, but a fulfilment of
his wishes.
The family had initially agreed to a
government-sponsored special mausoleum. Its construction was already under way
at a public shrine in Harare, where dozens of other liberation war heroes are
buried.
But in a surprise about-turn, it was announced the
burial was going to be at Kutama village.
It was only at the burial on Saturday that family
members explained Mugabe had indicated that when he died, he did not want to be
buried at the national shrine because he had been "ridiculed".
Mugabe was bitter over his ouster nearly two years
ago and the role played by his then-deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was elected
president after Mugabe was toppled.
A family source told AFP that one family member had
even wanted to bury Mugabe on the grounds of his vast Blue Roof mansion in an
opulent Harare suburb, but municipal laws forbid burial in non-cemetery
designated space.
The burial of the former statesman, who was
idolised as a pan-Africanist, has been shrouded in mystery, political intrigue
and superstition.
On Saturday, Mugabe's sister Regina Gata praised
his widow Grace for "standing her ground and defending the body so that it
would not be defiled".
While she did not name anyone, she said there were
people who had wanted to carry out traditional rituals, but "we stood firm
because Mugabe was a Christian".
Nevertheless, one family member has said that hours
before the body was brought out of the house for burial, Grace, a traditional
chief and a few other relatives had shut themselves in the room where Mugabe's
body lay in state.
"We don't know what they were doing, and some
family members are suspecting there were some rituals," said the family
source, who asked not to be named.
'Political gimmicks'
Fewer than 300 relatives attended the burial, and
no top government officials were present, something Leo Mugabe refused to
comment on.
But for independent political scientist Richard
Mahomva, it was tragic that Mugabe's legacy was being "privatised",
"trivialised" and "villagised" by having him buried in a
private space.
"It erases him from his illustrious
contribution to the birth of Zimbabwe, it erases him from being an
international political stalwart," Mahomva told AFP.
There has been a "battle for the corpse of
Mugabe" between the state and Mugabe's political allies, he said.
"The state also had interest in the corpse of
Mugabe because the state needed legitimacy" following the 2017 coup, he
added.
"It was not just a corpse… it was a corpse
that was engraved with so much political access for anyone who is interested in
legitimising their political stand."
The ruling Zanu-PF said in a statement that it
respected the family's wishes to bury him wherever they wanted to.
But it added that it was "saddened when
manoeuvres that border on political gimmicks begin to unfold on an issue
concerning an illustrious liberation icon".