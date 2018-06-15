'Beware of the Mugabe, Grace-backed party,' MDC Alliance warned

Zimbabwe's new political outfit, the National Patriotic Front (NPF), is reportedly likely set to divide the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, after it maintained this week that it was in discussions with the alliance so that the two parties can work together - ahead of the forthcoming elections.

NPF was reportedly linked to former president Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace.

According to the privately-owned Daily News, the two parties recently held secret talks in Cape Town where it reportedly emerged that Grace remained resolute that she wanted to be the MDC Alliance's deputy president.

The sensational claim was made by Jim Kunaka of the NFP.

Analysts have since warned the Nelson Chamisa led alliance that it risked pushing away its supported if it forged ahead with a pact with the Mugabe backed party.

Civil society movements have also warned the MDC Alliance about the dangers of embracing the NPF – which recently sacked its interim leader Ambrose Mutinhiri.

The pact between the two parties would likely result in the NFP receiving at least four seats, said the report.

This came a few days after Chamisa reportedly rubbished claims that his MDC Alliance intended to rope in Grace so that she could become its deputy president.

A report by the Standard newspaper, quoted Chamisa as saying that it was "unthinkable for Grace to be his deputy".

"Whoever wants to join us is welcome, our bus doesn't get full but there is no way one can join a church and become a deacon the same day," Chamisa said.

The NPF was formed after the ageing Mugabe was persuaded to step down in a military takeover in November last year.