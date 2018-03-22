 

'Bitter, senile' Mugabe 'failing to accept it's over and gone' – ex-minister

2018-03-22 12:41
Robert Mugabe (File: AP)

Robert Mugabe (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Zimbabwean former war veterans minister Tshinga Dube has reportedly described ex-president Robert Mugabe as a "bitter, senile old man", who was "absolutely intoxicated by power, hence his failure to accept that he was no longer president".

According to NewsDay, Dube said this after Mugabe last week told journalists at his mansion in Harare that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had been imposed by the army and was in office illegally.

Mugabe, 94, was forced to quit the political scene he had dominated since independence from Britain in 1980 when the military stepped in and Zanu-PF lawmakers launched impeachment proceedings against their once beloved leader.

Dube said that Mugabe should not be taken "seriously".

"When a very old man talks, we don’t worry, you forgive him, that’s why we say an old man has a right to say anything and we just say this is an elderly person. We don’t even have to answer. We don’t take him seriously.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

"We are moving forward as you can see we are moving into a new era. We have been stagnant for more than 30 years because of him. We want to build the country and you can see things are beginning to move. So whatever he is saying we don’t worry about that," Dube was quoted as saying.

Mugabe indicated during his press briefing that he was ready for discussions to "undo this disgrace we have imposed on ourselves". But he maintained that Mnangagwa must invite him "properly" for the talks.

"I am willing to discuss and I am willing to assist in that process but I must be invited properly. Currently I am isolated," said Mugabe.

But presidential spokesperson George Charamba trashed Mugabe's claims, saying that it was absurd for the nonagenarian "to place himself above the entire State and polity, and arrogate power to bestow legitimacy".

Charamba urged Mugabe to approach the courts of law if he believed that Mnangagwa's administration was not legitimate.  

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  robert mugabe  |  tshinga dube  |  george charamba  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt: repression under the Sisi regime

32 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Flood warning issued as heavy rains persist
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 21 2018-03-21 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 