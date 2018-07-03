 

BIZZARE: Zim man kills, drinks victim's blood – report

2018-07-03 07:28
A 34-year-old Zimbabwean man has been arrested for the gruesome killing of an unsuspecting woman whose throat he allegedly slit before sucking her blood.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Christopher Sibanda was apprehend by villagers after a passer-by caught him red-handed drinking his victim's blood.

Sibanda was handed over to the police after the discovery of the grisly murder. 

The suspect pounced on Subusisiwe Sigauke as she was returning from Kana Mission Hospital on Wednesday.

Sibanda allegedly hit the victim with a log before slitting her throat with an unknown object.

Police spokesperson assistant inspector Eglon Nkala has confirmed the incident, saying the suspect was in custody.

This was not the first time that a man has been arrested for a similar offence in the country. 

In 2015, Radio VOP revealed that a man dubbed the "vampire killer" appeared in court after he confessed to raping, killing and draining the blood of 12 women in parts of Zimbabwe.

During his court appearance in Masvingo Alois Nduna, 26, told the magistrate that he was a Satanist and drank the blood of his victims to "make him stronger".

Recounting how he killed 26-year-old Beauty Hove on April 25, 2015, Nduna is reported to have told Masvingo Magistrate Langton Ndokera: "I grabbed Hove and bit her on the neck after which I started sucking her blood until she lost consciousness."

"She fell down and that's when I stopped sucking her blood," he said.

