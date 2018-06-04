 

'Bloody clashes' feared in Harare as Zanu-PF, MDC set for Tues marches – report

2018-06-04 11:12
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"Bloody clashes" are feared in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, as the ruling Zanu-PF party and the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC) have both called demonstrations in Harare.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Zanu-PF has called for a "solidarity march" for its presidential candidate, Emmerson Mnangagwa and the MDC, on the other hand, has called for a march "to press for electoral reforms".

Zanu-PF's move to demonstrate on the same day as the MDC has angered the opposition, with one of the alliance's co-principals, Tendai Biti, saying that this is an attempt by Zanu-PF to frustrate them from genuinely demanding poll reforms.

Last week, the MDC said that it planned to protest in the capital Harare on Tuesday to demand electoral reforms to ensure upcoming polls were free and fair.

Zimbabweans are set to cast ballots on July 30 to choose a president, lawmakers and municipal councillors, in the country's first elections since long-time ruler Robert Mugabe was ousted last year.

"We will be flooding the streets… We want free, fair, credible elections,” Biti was quoted as saying on Friday.

Mnangagwa, 75, who is vying to retain his post after he took over from Mugabe with the help of the military last November, has promised free, fair and credible elections.

But the opposition accuses the poll organiser, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), of failing to address key demands for a free and fair vote.

The opposition also wants military officials working at the electoral commission to be removed and for soldiers to stay away from election campaign meetings.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    mdc  |  zanu-pf  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  robert mugabe  |  tendai biti  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt renews Lebanese woman's detention over insults video

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: State continues Jason Rohde cross examination
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, June 2 2018-06-02 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 