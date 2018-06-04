'Bloody clashes' feared in Harare as Zanu-PF, MDC set for Tues marches – report

"Bloody clashes" are feared in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, as the ruling Zanu-PF party and the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC) have both called demonstrations in Harare.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Zanu-PF has called for a "solidarity march" for its presidential candidate, Emmerson Mnangagwa and the MDC, on the other hand, has called for a march "to press for electoral reforms".

Zanu-PF's move to demonstrate on the same day as the MDC has angered the opposition, with one of the alliance's co-principals, Tendai Biti, saying that this is an attempt by Zanu-PF to frustrate them from genuinely demanding poll reforms.

Last week, the MDC said that it planned to protest in the capital Harare on Tuesday to demand electoral reforms to ensure upcoming polls were free and fair.

Zimbabweans are set to cast ballots on July 30 to choose a president, lawmakers and municipal councillors, in the country's first elections since long-time ruler Robert Mugabe was ousted last year.

"We will be flooding the streets… We want free, fair, credible elections,” Biti was quoted as saying on Friday.

Mnangagwa, 75, who is vying to retain his post after he took over from Mugabe with the help of the military last November, has promised free, fair and credible elections.

But the opposition accuses the poll organiser, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), of failing to address key demands for a free and fair vote.

The opposition also wants military officials working at the electoral commission to be removed and for soldiers to stay away from election campaign meetings.

